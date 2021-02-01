Pristine Steam Wash | The Black Excellence Issue

Aaron Dukes had a successful career as a banker at a local institution, but he wasn’t satisfied.

Three years ago, he struck out on his own to start Pristine Steam Wash, a mobile vehicle cleaning and detailing service.

“I wanted to do model-detailing originally,” he said. “But I wanted to do something that set me apart. I wanted to do an all-mobile service.”

Pristine Steam Wash services private, commercial and industrial vehicles. All service is by appointment only.

“We do a wide range of vehicles,” he said. “If it’s something our equipment can handle, we can do it.”

When a customer calls, Dukes goes over the cleaning packages they offer.

“Once the appointment is confirmed, we greet the customer and introduce ourselves,” he said. “We do an overview of the package. Once that’s done, we start our detailing process. When the process is done, we get the customer, walk them through the finished job.”

Dukes said many of his customers are people who don’t have the time it takes to detail a vehicle.

“It’s people who are really busy; mainly a lot of women and moms who like to get their cars done,” he said.

Before launching Pristine Steam Wash, Dukes said he was working at the bank full time while also trying to detail cars.

“I realized that the job didn’t fit me; it was hindering me a lot from getting appointments,” he said. “Come February of 2017, I decided to take that leap of faith and make myself more available, and that’s when my appointments started to grow.”

Dukes said he did a lot of research before going into business for himself and even has gotten good advice from some of his customers, who also have businesses.

“I built my business mainly off of referrals and social media,” he said. “I do plan to franchise it in the future.”

Dukes said Pristine Steam Wash has expanded into cleaning upholstery.

“When COVID happened, I definitely saw an increase in business,” he said.

Dukes, who has two employees, said he enjoys the customer interaction and giving good service.

“It’s about building customer relationships and the convenience of the service for those customers,” he said. “Also, steam gives you the benefit of sanitizing, and it’s eco-friendly.”

To learn more, visit PristineSteamWash.com or call 330-704-6867.