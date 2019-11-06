Players Guild Theatre | Arts & Culture

For more than eight decades, the Canton Players Guild Theatre has been an integral source of arts and entertainment in the Canton community.

As one of the oldest volunteer-driven theaters in the country, the Canton Players Guild Theatre was formed in 1932 by Bernard Truxton, an executive with the Jewish Welfare League, and his wife, Florence.

After three years of steady growth under the couple’s leadership, the Guild rented space at Lincoln High School. By 1940, the organization relocated to the stately former Case Mansion at 1717 Market Avenue N. Built originally by Frank Case, who made his fortune manufacturing dental chairs, the Guild’s second location was a gift of owner Frederick Peyer, who deeded it to Canton Art Institute with the promise that the mansion’s coach house would be rented to the Players Guild for $1 a year.

But audiences outgrew that space, too. In 1970, the Guild worked out a deal to move into the new Cultural Center for the Arts at 1001 Market Avenue N, where it continues to operate.

Since its founding, the Canton Players Guild Theatre has performed more than 600 musicals, comedies and dramas, attracting more than 2 million visitors from throughout the region and beyond.

Today, the Guild offers classes for aspiring performers and has a field trip program for schools to expose children to the dramatic arts.

To learn more, visit playersguildtheatre.com or call 330-453-7619.

