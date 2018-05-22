Photo courtesy Gervasi Vineyard

On a warm, sunny day or breezy summer evening, restaurant patios can have a magnetic pull. Here’s a local sampling.

Gervasi Vineyard & Italian Bistro

1700 55th St. NE, Canton

Dine on the patio here, called the Piazza, and you might feel as if you’ve entered an idyllic summer paradise. There are swans swimming on a pond amid the green landscape, with bocce, cornhole and Adirondack chairs, live music nightly (Tuesday through Sunday), umbrella tables and casual counter-service food from an outdoor kitchen.

The Granite Grille

5650 Quarry Lake Dr. SE, Canton

There’s a definite wow factor to the airy, covered-patio restaurant at the Quarry Golf Club, with its view of golfers and beautiful homes and its horseshoe-shaped bar, wrought-iron tables, ceiling fans, pillars and stamped concrete flooring.

Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery

6193 Edison St. NE (Route 619), Marlboro Twp.

A popular summer attraction where guests can relax and enjoy food, wines and beers all made on premises. The spacious covered patio has been enclosed into a year-round room with garage doors keeping the open-air feeling and live music every Friday and Saturday night.

The Winery at Perennial Vineyards

11877 Poorman St. SW, Tuscarawas Twp.

There’s a bucolic, country setting at Perennial, housed in a repurposed barn, and the patio is a warm-weather chill-out spot for wine, a variety of live music and a menu of starters, salads and pizzas.

TD’s Tailgate Grill

2234 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton

The spacious fenced-in patio here is an unexpected oasis, with a bar, couches and tables. This year, the patio is getting a Tiki-themed face-lift with a custom waterfall, three tons of sand, grilling and Polynesian-themed food and drinks.

Bud’s Corner

5750 Columbus Rd. NE, Nimishillen Twp.

An ever-popular summer gathering spot, Bud’s has a tiki bar, patio with umbrella tables, picnic tables on a grassy lawn, a bocce court, and adding fun on the weekends, grilled foods and uptempo live bands.

The Twisted Olive

5430 Massillon Rd., Green

On the backside of this hip, rustic lodge is a ground-level, shaded patio with high-top tables and soft seating, and a sunny deck above with umbrella tables for fresh-air dining. The view of Boettler and Southgate parks offers a panorama of lovely green nature including two ponds.