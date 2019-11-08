Pecan Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

RECIPE

Ingredients:

Easy All-Butter Flaky Pie Crust

Makes one 9-inch double crust pie

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups (325 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

1 cup (230 grams) very cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (2 sticks)

4 to 8 tablespoons ice water

DIRECTIONS:

1. Add 1 1/2 cups flour, salt and sugar (optional) to a food processor. Pulse 2 to 3 times until combined.

2. Scatter butter cubes over flour and process until a dough or paste begins to form, about 15 seconds. (There should be no uncoated flour).

3. Scrape bowl, redistribute the flour-butter mixture then add remaining 1 cup of flour. Pulse 4 to 5 times until flour is evenly distributed. (Dough should look broken up and a little crumbly).

4. Transfer to a medium bowl then sprinkle ice water over mixture—start with 4 tablespoons and add from there. Using a rubber spatula, press the dough into itself. The crumbs should begin to form larger clusters. If you pinch some of the dough and it holds together, it’s ready. If the dough falls apart, add 2 to 4 more tablespoons of water and continue to press until dough comes together.

5. Remove dough from bowl and place in a mound on a clean surface. Work the dough just enough to form a ball. Cut ball in half then form each half into discs. Wrap each disc with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour, and up to 2 days. You can also freeze it for up to 3 months (just thaw it overnight in the fridge before using).

Recipe from InspiredTaste.net.

Best Southern Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 (9-inch) frozen pie crust or the Easy All-Butter Flaky Pie Crust (our choice)

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans or pecan halves

3 eggs beaten

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

3 Tbsp salted butter, melted

1 cup dark corn syrup

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Take frozen pie crust out of the freezer and place it on a baking sheet while preparing the filling. Or, if you are using the Easy All-Butter Flaky Pie Crust, prick it with a few holes using a fork, then stick it in the refrigerator to keep chilled while preparing filling.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together already beaten eggs, sugar, melted butter, corn syrup, ground cinnamon and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined.

4. Place pecans into the bottom of your pie crust., then pour the filling on top of the pecans.

5. Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes.

6. Around the 20-minute mark, add some aluminum foil around the edges of your pie crust to keep it from getting too browned.

7. Oven times do vary, but basically, the middle of the pie should be set when done (not overly jiggly) and the center will puff up a bit.

Note: We used a little over 1 cup of chopped pecans for the majority of filling, then added whole pecans on top of the filling

Recipe from CountryCook.net.