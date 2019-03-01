Peace, Love & Little Donuts | Donut Wars

Honorable Mention ••• Glazed donut and maple bacon donut

Peace, Love and Little Donuts offers uniquely created donuts at all of its franchised locations in and near Stark County.

“This all started in Pittsburgh, and the founders came up with the name,” said Kelli Jett, who manages four of the local shops for franchise owners Dave and JoAnne Miller of Hartville.

The first store the Millers opened in 2015 was in downtown Hartville, followed by shops in Kent in 2016, and then North Canton and in Hartville Marketplace in 2018. Other franchises are operated by other individuals in the Stark County area. Hours for the Millers’ shops are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Donuts and coffee are served at the shops, with the food items baked in manner of traditional sour cream cake donuts.

“Our favorite is our Maple Bacon, a cake donut with maple frosting and sprinkles of bacon on top,” said Jett. “It’s very simple and one of the best-sellers we have.”

Jett said that a second popular cake donut is the Samoa, which is dipped in chocolate and coconut, then drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

The “American Pie” donut similarly is a best-seller. It’s dipped in vanilla, brown sugar and cinnamon, with a slice of apple placed on top.

All of the fare of Peace, Love and Little Donuts is baked and enhanced under the watchful eye of the shops’ customers.

“We make them fresh as you order them,” said Jett. “We make them right in front of you.”

The shops sell up to 70 different donuts—there are at least 10 different frostings—daily.

A catchphrase for Peace, Love and Little Donuts is “Feed your inner hippie,” and that urging is illustrated in the shops’ pricing categories: “Groovy,” “Far-Out” and “Funkadelic.”