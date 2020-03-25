Patios for your pups

Ohio might not have the most patio-friendly weather, but at least it has dog-friendly patios.

State law gives restaurant owners the freedom to allow patrons to bring their dogs with them while they dine—as long as the dogs stay outside. (The law doesn’t apply to service animals, which can come into restaurants.)

Here are some patios in and around Stark County where your pet can come with you:

• Royal Docks Brewing Co.: 7162 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Township

• The Piazza at Gervasi Vineyard: 1700 55th St. NE, Canton

• The Twisted Olive: 5430 Massillon Rd., Green

• Salumeria Di Torre Italian Deli and Market: 425 Tuscarawas St. E, Canton

• H2 Huth & Harris Wine Merchants: 427 Tuscarawas St. E, Canton

• Danny Boys Pizza: 6081 Dressler Rd. NW, North Canton

• BAM! Healthy Cuisine: 7160 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Township and 2185 E Maple St., North Canton

• Thatsa Wrapp Shack: 7944 Cleveland Ave. NW, North Canton

And, a bonus: If you want to take your pet inside with you, you can do that at Hartville Hardware, 1315 Edison St. NW, where there’s a large farm and pet section for those with pets to shop.