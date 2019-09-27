Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery | Brew Scene

Location: 128 North Ave. NE, Massillon

Opened: November 2017

Owner and brewmaster: Mike Malinowski

Known for: Paradigm Shift is a 10-barrel production brewery that has established itself as a popular casual hangout in a residential neighborhood. The name Paradigm Shift came from Malinowski’s previous career—before a corporate takeover eliminated his job—where he was responsible for getting people to look at things differently and think outside the box, to make a “paradigm shift.” He’s hoping to accomplish the same goal with beer by convincing people to make the shift to craft beer.

On tap: Paradigm’s 18 taps of craft beer offer something for all beer tastes, from light blonde and amber ales, to dark beers and hoppy ones to beers flavored with pineapple, grapefruit, coconut and lemon. You’ll find the mainstays, such as Heartland IPA and Sweet Dream nitro milk stout, as well as seasonal beers. At the most recent prestigious Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Paradigm Shift’s Neighbor Girl won a bronze medal in the Belgian-Style Tripel category. Most tasters cost $2.50, while pints hover around $5.50. Paradigm also offers growlers to go.

More info: Visit paradigmshiftbrew.com or call 330-880-0008.