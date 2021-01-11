Our Picks | January 2021

Each month, our staff shares their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Jessica Holbrook

Book: “Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool” by Emily Oster

If you’re an anxious first-time parent like me, you need to pick up “Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool” by Emily Oster. A follow-up to her book “Expecting Better” (which I recommend for all soon-to-be parents), Oster uses her background as an economist to dig into the data behind all the conflicting advice given to new parents and debunks myths around breastfeeding, sleep training and everything else you possibly could feel guilty about. It’s cut down on my panic Googling and helped me separate mommy-blog anecdotes from actual, solid evidence-based facts.

Kelsey Davis

Book: “Clean: The New Science of Skin” by James Hamblin

This book gave me a whole new outlook on our skin. As a skin care-obsessed lady who tends to try every new trend in the skin care world, I’ve yet to see the promised amazing results, hence the need to keep trying new things. This book covers the dark side of soaps and skin care products. It was interesting to learn about how our skin acts naturally without continuously stripping it of natural oils. I highly recommend this for anyone struggling with skin woes.

Gary Brown

Activity: Writing poems

Longfellow, Whitman and Poe

Are poets most people know.

They reminded me of rhyme,

So in the pandemic I took time,

But, obviously, I’ve got a long way to go.