Our Picks | February 2021

Each month, our staff shares their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Kelsey Davis

Activity: Cooking

Since last March, I’ve been cooking A LOT! My husband and I already were homebodies who never dined out much, but since the pandemic hit, we’ve made most of our meals at home. That has meant a lot of perfecting old recipes and trying plenty of new recipes.

Some favorite additions to old recipes have included adding grapes to my chicken while it cooks to incorporate into my tried and true chicken wraps; sprinkling turmeric on my egg while it cooks when making an egg and cheese bagel; and using a homemade blend of salt, paprika, chili powder and garlic in place of taco seasoning when browning ground turkey for homemade Crunchwrap Supremes.

Some new recipes have included Brussels sprouts sauteed with olive oil, lemon and minced garlic; BLTs with Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise; and roasted potatoes covered in the same blend used for my Crunchwrap Supremes.

Gary Brown

Activity: Reading columnists

With the pandemic still keeping us close to home, it has seemed time to break out those collections of favorite columnists, so I can learn from their well chosen words. I’ve been enjoying the commentary of humorists Erma Bombeck, Dave Barry, Russell Baker and Art Buchwald; street-wise writers Mike Royko and Jimmy Breslin; “gonzo” journalist Hunter Thompson; general interest writer Bob Greene; political columnist Carl Rowan; crusader Nat Hentoff; commentator Anna Quindlen; and essayists James Baldwin and Calvin Trillin.