Our Picks | December 2020

Each month, our staff shares their favorite “picks” of the month, whether they be TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, recent events, recipes they’ve tried, dishes from restaurants, places they’ve visited or a mix of a few.

Gary Brown

Activity: Puzzles

I cannot recall completing as many crossword, seek-a-word, jumbled words, Cryptoquip and Sudoku puzzles before the coronavirus pandemic as I have finished since COVID-19 surfaced in the United States. Would it be boastful to ask that my obituary note “when the world shut down, he actually became quite good at doing all but the Sunday ones”?

Kelsey Davis

TV Show: “Schitt’s Creek”

A few years ago during the Christmas holiday, I binged “Schitt’s Creek” on Netflix. At the time, I believe there were only four seasons available for streaming. I loved every minute of it and couldn’t get enough. I’m not sure when the fifth season was available on Netflix, but as soon as it was, I watched it. With the sixth season dropping on Netflix on October 7, I was excited to watch it. Knowing my husband hadn’t watched from the beginning of the series—and knowing I’d forgotten a lot that happened throughout the first five seasons—I asked him if he wanted to watch the whole series together. Here we are halfway through season four, and it’s somehow even better watching it through a second time. I’m still dying to know what happens in the final season. NO SPOILERS, PLEASE!

Book: “The Time Traveler’s Wife”

My husband’s track record of recommending books that I will like is not very good. When he recommended I read “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” I worried I would hate it. I’m almost done with it, and I’ve loved it. It’s so complex, and some parts are a little confusing to me—especially the portions in which Henry (the time traveler) is there in real time and as a time traveler. I know this isn’t a new book by any means, but it’s new to me, and I’m really enjoying it. My plan is to watch the movie a bit after I finish the book so I can compare the two.