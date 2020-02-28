Ooey Gooey Lemon Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #6

I swapped out the lemon extract in the recipe for fresh lemon juice, using the ratio recommended by the author (1 tablespoon of lemon juice = 1/2 teaspoon of lemon extract).

I love lemon desserts, especially when they’re on the tart side, so I added a little more juice than recommended. I also upped the amount of lemon zest, using all of the zest from a large-ish lemon instead of the 1 teaspoon it called for.

Even with the extra zest, this recipe wasn’t as lemon-heavy as I’d hoped. If I made them again, I might try a combination of extract and juice or add even more lemon zest to really get that zing of flavor.

I didn’t have the recommended cookie scoop, so I rolled these by hand. The dough is very sticky, but it comes together once you’ve dropped it in a bowl of powdered sugar. I inadvertently made them smaller than suggested and ended up with about 36 cookies instead of 24.

I baked my first batch as suggested, by placing them as balls on the cookie pan, but these came out rounder than I wanted. I lightly flattened subsequent batches, and I think the cookies looked much better.

The recipe calls for baking them for 8 to 11 minutes. At 11 minutes, my cookies were still raw in the center. I upped that time to about 13 minutes, and they seemed to come out soft, though not as gooey as advertised. I might stick to the recommended time in the future.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Cookies:

1/2 cup (113g) salted butter, softened

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1-1/2 cups (300g) granulated sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

2-1/4 cups (282g) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (63g) confectioners’ sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

Topping:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, for rolling cookie dough in

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, beat butter, cream cheese, lemon zest and granulated sugar until blended.

3. Add in egg, vanilla and lemon extract.

4. Add in flour, baking powder and 1/2 cup confectioners sugar. With the mixer on low, gradually beat into creamed mixture.

5. Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop dough and then roll in the remaining 1/2 cup of confectioners’ sugar. Place approximately 6 dough balls on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. (Cookies will spread.)

6. Bake until they no longer appear wet on top, 8 to 11 minutes. After about 5 minutes cooling on the pan (they will be soft!), place on cooling racks to cool completely.

Makes 24 cookies

Source: iambaker.net