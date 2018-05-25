We live hundreds of miles from the ocean, but Stark County offers plenty of ways to stretch your sea legs. Grab your swimsuit and boat shoes and get ready to explore.

Atwood Lake

9500 Lakeview Rd. NE, Mineral City. 330-343-6780, atwoodpark.mwcd.org

The reservoir, run by the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, offers all-day fun at its swimming beach.

Atwood Lake has a daily gate fee of $5 per vehicle ($8 on holidays with fireworks).

Head down to the east and west marinas for plenty of boating options including hourly, daily and weekly rentals of pontoon boats (ranging in size from 8 to 20 passengers), fishing boats, sport boats, kayaks, tubes, wake boards and water skis. Rental prices vary. Make reservations online at atwoodlakeboats.com.

Canal Fulton Canoe Livery

219 Cherry St. W, Canal Fulton. 330-347-4412, cfcanoe.com

Explore the scenic Tuscarawas River starting in historic downtown Canal Fulton. The livery offers canoeing and kayaking trips, as well as combination Pedal & Paddle excursions that combine biking with a river ride. You can choose your own adventure with trips ranging from quick 3-mile jaunts to 11-mile undertakings.

Prices vary by trip. Canoes are $25 to $69, and kayaks are $15 to $39 for single riders and $25 to $69 for doubles.

Clay’s Park Resort

13190 Patterson St. NW, North Lawrence. 330-854-6691, clayspark.com

There are plenty of ways to have fun in the park’s 10-acre, man-made, sand-bottom lake. Show off your skills on the barrel roll, racing zip lines, inflatables and ring swings. Or zoom down one of the park’s 150-foot water slides. If swimming isn’t your thing, explore the lake by kayak, canoe or stand-up paddle-board.

Activities are included in the price of admission: $16 per person on weekdays, $22 on weekends and $25 on holidays. Admission is $ for children 3 to 5 and free for children 2 and younger. Season passes also are available.

Sippo Lake Marina

5300 Tyner St., Perry Twp. 330-479-2358, starkparks.com/parks/sippo-lake-park

Walborn Marina

11324 Price St. NE, Alliance. 330-935-0367, starkparks.com/shops/walborn-marina

Both marinas are operated by Stark Parks and offer plenty of ways to get out on the water.

Fishermen must bring their own poles but can purchase bait, tackle and snacks on-site. Bring your own boat to the marinas, or take advantage of a variety of rentals: motor boats, row boats, canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, pedal boats (Sippo Lake only), tandem kayaks (Walborn only) and pontoon boats.

Prices vary. For details, see starkparks.com/boat-rentals.

Trailhead Canoe Livery

135 Lake Ave. NW, Massillon. 330-832-5111, erniesbikeshop.com/trailhead-canoe-livery

Operated by Ernie’s Bike Shop, the livery offers trips down a calm, scenic stretch of the Tuscarawas River in both canoes and kayaks. You also can opt for pedal and paddle trips that combine boats and bikes. Guests are welcome to bring their fishing gear.

Trips range from 3 miles (at least one hour) starting at the Old High Mill bridge to 6 miles (at least two hours) starting at Butterbridge Road. Prices range by trip. Canoes are $10 ($5 for kids 12 and younger) for 3 miles, $15 ($10 for kids) for 6 miles. Kayaks are $15 ($10 for kids) for 3 miles, $20 ($15 for kids) for 6 miles. Group rates are available.

Three-mile pedal and paddle trips include a one-hour bike rental and are $15 for canoes, $20 for kayaks. Six-mile pedal and paddle trips include a two-hour bike rental and are $25 for canoes and $30 for kayaks.