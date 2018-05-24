Photo courtesy starkparks.com

Whether you’re walking, running, bicycling or horseback riding—or just getting outdoors to enjoy some of nature’s most beautiful settings—you’ll discover something special on trails in parks throughout Stark County. Here are some serene and challenging settings that stand out.

Mary C. Metzger Park

1420 Nickel Plate St. S, Louisville

Managed by the city of Louisville

More than 3 miles of hiking, biking and jogging trails—many with mileage markers and colored directional arrows—are accompanied by a running track for more fine-tuned or competitive fitness activities.

North Park

7660 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Township

Managed by Jackson Township

Playgrounds, playing fields and picnic facilities, among such other amenities as a stocked fishing pond are highlighted by more than a mile of walking trail—a paved path that is measured for your convenience with yellow hash marks every one-tenth of a mile. Although pets are prohibited at this suburban walking area, it’s a family place to go for outdoor entertainment.

Hoover Trail

1325 E Maple St., North Canton

Managed by Stark County Park District

More than 5 miles of trail allows walkers, bicyclists and running enthusiasts to race by or take their time to enjoy wildlife and wildflowers alongside the mostly limestone surface. Part of the Hoover Community Recreation Complex, the Hoover Trail has a connection to Stark Parks’ Middlebranch Trail.

Quail Hollow Park

13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville

Managed by Stark County Park District

The 703-acre park, formerly a state park, is one of Stark County’s most beautiful natural settings. The Stark Parks website notes that the site offers “rolling meadows, marshes, pine and deciduous woods surrounding a 40-room house” and that “scenic woodland trails, gardens and the house offer a variety of natural and cultural experiences for visitors.”

Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park

Erie Avenue in Canal Fulton, Massillon and Navarre

Managed by Stark County Park District

Stark Parks calls the “iconic” path in the park named after Regula the Ohio & Erie Towpath Trail, since it traces the route of the erstwhile canal by the same name. History and botany are two subjects that followers of the trail would do well to study on their journey, but hikers and bikers—equestrians can use portions of the trail—will find exercise bordering on adventure walking or wheeling the 25 miles of trail that are accessed by 14 trailheads.

Petros Lake Park & Trails

3519 Perry Dr. SW, Canton

Managed by Stark County Park District

You can picnic, hike or fish at this Stark Parks facility, but it is the open prairie landscape that is the memorable feature for those who come to make use of the 1.22-mile loop trail surrounding Petros Lake, which was named after the family on whose land the lake was built. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Grey headed cone flowers and black-eyed Susans are in bloom among such hardwoods trees as hickory and hawthorn.