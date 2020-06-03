Jonathan G. Bishop, Twenty Under 40!

JONATHAN G. BISHOP, MBA

29, Chief Financial Officer, Nymbl Systems

Professional Achievements:

• Several profitable side businesses in consulting, real estate, investment and technology

• 2019 Rising Star Award Recipient, Aultman Hospital

• 2019 Exploring Leaders Program, Aultman Hospital

Personal Achievements:

• Worked full time through college while taking 15 to 18 credit hours per semester

• Sigma Belta Delta Honors Society member

• Completed a two-year MBA in one year at Walsh University

• Married with three children and one on the way

Community Involvement:

• Board member of Beacon Charitable Pharmacy

• Board member of startupSTARK

• Former treasurer of Stark County Citizens for Children’s Services

• Canton City Schools Captain’s Tables mentor

• Hockey coach at Center Ice

• Mentoring college students from Kent State University and Malone University

• Mentored youth at Crenshaw, Captains Table Mentorship Program (sixth to eighth grade boys)

• Real estate ventures in Stark County

• Involved with several new-age tech companies

• Holds patents in blockchain technology

Education:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Kent State University

• MBA, Walsh University

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

The community in Stark afforded me the ability to thrive in school and environment where I learned the very characteristics that have given me the successes I have today.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

“You can have more than you’ve got, because you can become more than you are.” —Jim Rohn

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Education and growth are up to the individual; a constant need to learn, or be smarter/better than yourself of yesterday, is the key to a fulfilling and successful life.

Nominated by: Ryan Kuharich

Nominator says: “Jon distinguishes himself from others in the community by his level of commitment to bettering the lives of those around him. Jon is a true giver, and he shows this by utilizing his time, treasures and talents to help others.”

Nominated by: Michael Wheeler

Nominator says: “Instead of self-promotion, Jon is the kind of guy who goes out of his way to find greatness in others.”