Dr. Brian Ash | Twenty Under 40!

36, Dentist, Ash Family Dental

Education:

• Perrysburg High School, 2001

• Ohio State University, bachelor degree in mechanical engineering, 2005

• Ohio State University, doctor of dental sciences, 2009

In the community:

• Voting delegate for the Ohio Dental Association (ODA) from 2016 to present

• Member of the International Association for Orthodontics

• Member of the Spear Study Club

• Involved with the Stark County Dental Society from 2009 to present in various roles. He has been on the Board of Directors from 2012 to 2019. He recently served as vice president and currently serves as president elect.

• Member of the Leadership Nomination Committee of the Stark County Dental Society since 2014

• Serves on the committee for Stark County Ohio State Alumni Association

• In the 31st Class of Leadership Stark County Signature Program

• Community Betterment Foundation board member since 2018

• Give Kids a Smile Day leader since 2014

• Involved in the Veterans Service Project

• Served as a Jackson youth baseball coach

• First Friends basketball coach since 2017

• Involved with Ohio State University Stark County Alumni Association committee for scholarships

• Travels often to underprivileged areas of Ohio, nursing homes and Medicaid clinics, performing dental treatments for free.

Accomplishments:

• Ash Family Dental was named Canton Repository’s 2018 Best of the Best Dentist and About magazine’s 2018 Best Dentist runner-up.

• Has taken many extra courses on orthodontics, periodontics and endodontics

• Received Invisalign certification in 2009 and Clear Correct Alignment course certification for clear retainers to align teeth

• Completed a two-year course in Chicago, Dallas and Las Vegas to receive certification for orthodontics

Nominated by: Melissa Lombardi

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

Giving back to a community that has given myself, my family and my practice is very important to me. I feel that Stark County has given me so much; the small amount of work that I do in the community is only a start to show my appreciation. Besides what Stark County has given me, it’s important to better the community because I feel if Stark County is flourishing so will those in and around the community.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

I hope to continue growing and providing exceptional service to our patients at Ash Family Dental. I expect to be involved in the community and continue the exceptional leadership in the Stark County Dental Society. And most importantly, I hope to be a great role model, father and husband to my family.

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

My favorite thing about Stark County is the camaraderie. Whether it’s the organizations that I’m a part of, local schools or sports programs, we are always working toward a common goal. People in this area are always trying to improve and make the area and people around them better.

“Brian is a trailblazer, leading by example and inspiring others to reach higher, achieve greater and do more.”

—Melissa Lombardi