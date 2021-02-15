February '21 About Features About Food & Dining First Bite

Nothing Bundt Cakes still bringing the sweets

Owned by retired NFL defensive end Kenny Peterson, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Jackson Township has a wide array of bundt cakes for every celebration.

By Kelsey Davis / February 15, 2021

Owned by retired NFL defensive end Kenny Peterson, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Jackson Township has a wide array of bundt cakes for every celebration.

The bakery, at 4468 Belden Village Street NW, uses the finest ingredients in every cake to bring you perfection in every bite.

The bakery, which opened in 2018, was a big success right from the beginning.

“It was shocking. It makes me feel good the amount of support that the city has given us,” Peterson said about the instant popularity of his bakery.

Choose from 8-inch, 10-inch, tiered cakes and bundtlets (for one). The newest flavor, salted caramel, is available through March 14.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 330-222-3204 or visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

Tags: ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass