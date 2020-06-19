Not all sunscreens protect equally

In the light of the hot summer sun, it easily can be seen that outdoor lovers must pick the right sunscreen to receive the most amount of protection.

Culled from the studies and reviews of a variety of online sources, here is About magazine’s list of the “best” sunscreens to fit your individual needs.

Best for sensitive skin: Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion. It earned the “overall highest score in our test of body sunscreens, including perfect scores for not making skin feel dry or irritated.” (goodhousekeeping.com)

Best for body application: Neutrogena Ultra Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 55. “The best sunscreen is one you will use consistently and apply correctly.” (nymag.com)

Best for kids: Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50. “This zinc oxide sunscreen is free of irritating chemicals, fragrances, parabens, phthalates and dyes.” (prevention.com)

Best for dry/oily/combination skin: SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense SPF 50 for oily skin and Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for dry skin. “No matter what kind of skin type you have, you should always choose a sunscreen that is SPF 30 or greater.” (afar.com)

Best for anti-aging: Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30. “It offers a broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays while still being lightweight.” (healthline.com)

Best for different skin tones, porcelain skin to black skin: Umbra Sheer Physical Defense, Drunk Elephant, SPF 30. “It disappears on the skin, even on dark complexions.” (oprahmag.com)