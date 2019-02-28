Norcia Bakery | Donut Wars

Honorable Mention ••• Glazed donut, maple nut cluster, apple fritter and chocolate creamstick

For more than 100 years, Norcia Bakery at 624 Belden Avenue NE has been a Canton institution. The little bakery started by Italian immigrant John Norcia back in 1918, is famous for its bread, dinner rolls and its iconic pepperoni rolls.

Norcia Bakery also offers pizza by-the-slice, pastries, pies, brownies and donuts.

Brian Lake, director of operations, said that on any given day, Norcia’s sets out eight to 10 dozen donuts.

“We’re not a major player,” he said, adding that most of the donuts are bought by customers from the surrounding neighborhood.

Norcia’s donut selection includes the traditional: creamsticks, cake donuts, jelly-filled, glazed, apple fritters, maple-glazed and iced cinnamon rolls. One of its most popular sellers is the Maple Glazed Nut Cluster. Bigger than a man’s fist, the donut features maple glaze and is topped with chopped walnuts.

Another popular seller, Lake said, is Norcia’s homemade cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing.

His favorite? The maple glazed cinnamon roll.

