New Traditions: Take a Hike

Stark County is blessed with a vast network of trails to hike and walk. They include well-planned, well-marked paths, 90 miles of which are connected and maintained by Stark Parks.
Unlike so many other outdoor activities, hiking is a year-round endeavor. All you need is weather-appropriate clothing, a pair of sturdy shoes and a good sense of direction.
Here are some recommendations:
• Middlebranch Trail, Plain Township
• Gervasi Trailhead Station, Canton
• Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath; one of the oldest established trails in the state; encompasses Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties
• Cook’s Lagoon, Canton
• Petros Park Trail, Perry Township
• Devonshire Park, Jackson Township
• Hoover Park Trail, North Canton
• Walborn and Deer Creek Reservoirs, Lexington and Marlboro townships
• Crystal Spring Park Trailhead, Canal Fulton
• Craig Pittman Park Trailhead, Navarre
• Quail Hollow Park, Hartville
• West Branch Trailhead, Canton
• Buckeye Trail: 1,444 miles; encompasses the perimeter of the state
Local hiking clubs and organizations:
• Hilltop Hikers: hilltophikers.org
• Stark Parks Hike a Hundred Club: starkparks.com
• Buckeye Trail Association/ Blue Blazes: buckeyetrail.org
To learn more, visit:
• Stark Parks: starkparks.com
• Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath: ohioanderiecanalway.com
• Buckeye Trail: buckeyetrail.org
• Hiking Ohio Parks: hikingohioparks.com