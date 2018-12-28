New Traditions: Take a Hike

Stark County is blessed with a vast network of trails to hike and walk. They include well-planned, well-marked paths, 90 miles of which are connected and maintained by Stark Parks.

Unlike so many other outdoor activities, hiking is a year-round endeavor. All you need is weather-appropriate clothing, a pair of sturdy shoes and a good sense of direction.

Here are some recommendations:

• Middlebranch Trail, Plain Township

• Gervasi Trailhead Station, Canton

• Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath; one of the oldest established trails in the state; encompasses Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties

• Cook’s Lagoon, Canton

• Petros Park Trail, Perry Township

• Devonshire Park, Jackson Township

• Hoover Park Trail, North Canton

• Walborn and Deer Creek Reservoirs, Lexington and Marlboro townships

• Crystal Spring Park Trailhead, Canal Fulton

• Craig Pittman Park Trailhead, Navarre

• Quail Hollow Park, Hartville

• West Branch Trailhead, Canton

• Buckeye Trail: 1,444 miles; encompasses the perimeter of the state

Local hiking clubs and organizations:

• Hilltop Hikers: hilltophikers.org

• Stark Parks Hike a Hundred Club: starkparks.com

• Buckeye Trail Association/ Blue Blazes: buckeyetrail.org

To learn more, visit:

• Stark Parks: starkparks.com

• Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath: ohioanderiecanalway.com

• Buckeye Trail: buckeyetrail.org

• Hiking Ohio Parks: hikingohioparks.com