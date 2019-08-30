Nevaeh Salon & Spa | Local Faves: Shopping & Services

Full Spa experience: Nevaeh Salon & Spa

If you’re looking for a complete spa day, look no farther than Nevaeh Salon & Spa. With locations in Minerva and Hartville, Nevaeh offers everything you could think of for pampering yourself.

From the moment you walk in, Nevaeh is all about relaxation. The staff makes sure you are comfortable while waiting for your appointment. The decor and ambiance is cool and inviting.

Choose from massages, facials, body wraps and treatments, manicures and pedicures, waxing, hair cut, coloring and styling, hair extensions and more. All services are performed by friendly professionals, and many services have all kinds of options so you can get the exact result you’re looking for.

Whether you need a polish change or a deep massage, you can find it all at Nevaeh Salon & Spa. You’ll walk out feeling relaxed and looking spectacular.