Muskellunge Brewing Co. | Brew Scene

Estremera named his company after a freshwater fish known for its intelligence and survival instinct. The brewery’s exterior is distinguished by a four-story mural of football legend Jim Thrope, part of the District’s “The Eleven” art project.

By Charita Goshay / September 26, 2019

Location: 425 Fifth Street NW, Canton

Opened: 2018

Owner: Frank Estremera

On tap: Muskellenge features “Fish on Tap,” that is, each kind of beer available is named after a freshwater fish: Rock Bass Honey Nut Brown, Walleye Kolsch, Goby Cherrywood Smoked Porter, Tiger Musky Double IPA, Judy’s Buck (Traditional Bock), Pacu Doppelbock, Black Bullhead Baltic Porter, Bowfin Rye IPA and American Eel Brown Ale. Seasonal sections include Yellow Perch Cream Ale, Chopa Parcha Wheat and River Bream Irish Ale.

More info: Visit muskellungebrewingcompany.com.

