Mint Chocolate Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #1

These cookies called for a little extra work than normal cookie baking. Because they include pieces of Andes mints and mint Oreos, you need to chop all of those first.

They also call for cream cheese, butter and an egg at room temperature, so you need to think ahead. I remembered the cream cheese and butter, but I didn’t realize the egg needed to be room temperature. Rather than wait an extra half hour for the egg to warm up, I filled a bowl with warm tap water and rolled the egg in there for about a minute.

This dough was super sticky, so I had to put it in the refrigerator for 10 minutes after it was mixed. This worked like a charm to make it easy to form into balls.

If you want to save some for later, I highly suggest putting dough balls in the freezer and baking them for an extra 5 minutes.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 ounces cream cheese, full-fat, at room temperature

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 package (18.4 ounces) chocolate fudge brownie mix

1 package (3.9 ounces) chocolate fudge pudding mix unprepared

8-10 mint-chocolate sandwich cookies, coarsely chopped (measure to 1 scant cup)*

1 cup Andes mints, coarsely chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan by lining with parchment paper or a Silpat liner.

2. In a large bowl (stand mixer recommended, hand mixers will work), cream together the cream cheese and butter. Both should be slightly soft, but not melted. Add in the egg and vanilla extract. Beat.

3. Beat in the brownie mix and pudding mix until just combined.

4. Gently fold in the coarsely chopped mint Oreos and coarsely chopped Andes mints. (The dough is thick and sticky! IF it’s too hard to work with, cover and place in the fridge for 10 minutes then continue).

5. Form large balls of dough and then slightly flatten.

6. Bake for 8 to 12 minutes and then remove from the oven. (Baking time may vary based on the size of your cookies and actual oven temperature) It’s best to slightly under-bake these cookies to keep them soft, fudgy and chewy! If desired, top the cookies with a few more Andes mints (just to make them look pretty!).

7. Allow to continue to “bake” on the cookie sheet for an additional 3 to 4 minutes before removing them to a cooling rack.

Recipe Notes: If you aren’t a fan of Oreos or don’t want them in your cookies, you can leave these out entirely or add an extra 1/2 cup chopped Andes mints in its place!

Makes 16 to 20 cookies.

Source: chelseasmessyapron.com