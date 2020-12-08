December '20 About Features About Life & Style

Milestone

By About Staff / December 8, 2020

Milestone is Canton’s place to play games, have drinks and make memories. It’s a comfy spot with a massive collection of all kinds of games, including board games, party games, card games, dexterity games and more. Choose a frosty pint from Milestone’s ever-changing drafts, large bottle and can selection or a classy themed cocktail. milestone.games Photo provided by Milestone

