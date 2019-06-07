Mike Sturdivant | Twenty Under 40!

35, Regional Manager, Hattie Larlham

Education:

• McKinley High School, 2001

• Attended Kent State University

In the community:

• Board member of Compassion Delivered, Inc. He’s been the president of the board since August 2018.

• Board member of Gigi’s Playhouse

• Board member of Love the Children’s Ministry since 2017

• On the ystark! executive committee since 2017

• Member of North Canton Jaycees since 2016

• Board member of P.A.L. Mission, 2016 to 2017

• Involved with Rotary International-Rotarian since 2018

• Special Olympics Committee Chair of the Stark County Track & Field Invitational, 2017 and 2018

• Part of the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink Campaign, 2017 to 2018

• Progress 4 the Cure committee member, 2018

• On the Hattie Larlham Over the Edge Committee, 2016

• American Red Cross of Central Stark County Volunteer, 2001 to 2014

Accomplishments:

• Received the National Sales and Marketing Executive Accent on Excellence Award, 2019

• Received the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce 30 for the Future Award, 2018

• Received the Hattie Larlham Employee of the Year Award, 2015

Nominated by: Amanda Anschutz, Jill Miller, Sydney Campanaro and Faith Barbato

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

Seeing the growth that our community has shown over the past few years. I honestly believe this is one of the most exciting times to live in Canton and Stark County. When I think about the future of our city, I believe the sky is the limit. I want the opportunity to be a part of that change and to hopefully be able to leave a small footprint on what is going to be an amazing story.

What is the best career advice you have ever been given?

Oddly enough it was a Will Smith Instagram post where he used the quote “Set your life on fire and seek those who fan your flames.” I have learned the importance of keeping people around you who inspire you to reach your dreams no matter how crazy they are. Mindsets are contagious, and the people you surround yourself with will absolutely persuade them. Also, lets be honest, if it is good enough for the Fresh Prince, who am I to question it?

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Discover your passion and get involved. It does not matter what triggers that passion, I can assure you there is something here for you to inspire that fire. Stay dedicated during the tough times. One of the hardest things to learn is that failures in your life are not meant to break you; they are there to make you stronger. Lastly, always bet on yourself no matter what.

“Mike Sturdivant is a very prolific networker and marketer. The way he is present in the Canton community and how he puts his time, talents and treasure into all he does is unmatched.”

—Sydney Campanaro