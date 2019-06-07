Mike Stull | Twenty Under 40!

39, Chief Marketing Officer, Employers Health

Education:

• West Branch High School, 1998

• University of Mount Union, Bachelor of Arts, 2002

• Walsh University, MBA, 2005

In the community:

• Active in community initiatives around diabetes care, antibiotic misuse and covering the uninsured

• Board member of the Healthcare Collaborative of Greater Columbus, including board officer positions of treasurer, vice chair and chair

• Serves or has served as finance committee chair, church elder, youth ministry leader and Sunday school teacher at his family’s church in the Alliance area

• Active supporter of regional food banks, institutions of higher education, United Way and various ministries through his local church

Accomplishments:

• Joined Employers Health 15 years ago as a project manager and progressed in roles involving government affairs, account management, sales and other strategic leadership

• Tasked with opening the Employers Health office in Dublin, Ohio, where he led that office for nine years before returning to Stark County

• During his 15-year period at Employers Health, the organization has grown from clients in 14 counties in Ohio to more than 225 clients across 34 states.

• Presents and speaks at national and local employer conferences across the country

• On the board of directors of Delta Dental of Ohio

• Graduate of Leadership Stark County

• Completed the Leadership Stark County Government Academy

• Served as an adjunct instructor at Walsh University, teaching health care policy in the MBA program

Nominated by: Eric Dublikar

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

The only people who care enough to make Stark County great are the people who live and work here. We can’t look to others; we must look at ourselves. I’ve been blessed that my family and many of my friends have found jobs in this area and stayed local. By doing so, we get to be active contributors to each other’s lives. I want to do what I can to ensure that this opportunity exists going forward.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

I started studying leadership with my dad during college, and the first book we read together was one by Zig Ziglar. Zig had a motto that has always stuck with us: “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” Keeping this mindset and making it authentic takes discipline and patience, but the relationships that you can build are incredibly fulfilling.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

The team I am a part of at Employers Health is awesome. We are taking the collaborative work that started with large employers here in Stark County and spreading it across the country, now impacting more than 1 million lives. We aspire to save health care dollars for employers and their employees so that they can be redirected to paychecks or invested in better schools, parks and infrastructure. Health and the quality and affordability of health care services within a community are both economic and quality of life issues that we want to improve.

“Mike displays strong leadership and has contributed to the tremendous growth of Employers Health.”

—Eric Dublikar