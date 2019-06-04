Mike Hearn | Twenty Under 40!

37, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Special Programs, Fairless Local Schools

Education:

• Fairless High School, 1999

• Kent State University, Principal’s Licensure, 2003

• Ashland University, Masters of Education, 2011

• Ashland University, Ohio Superintendent of Schools Licensure, 2015

In the community:

• President or the Fairless Alumni Association since 2011

• Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio, executive team member since 2018

• Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio board member since 2017

• Former vice president and board member, Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health, 2015

• Served as a member of the CARE team to identify, monitor and provide support for at-risk learners

• Tutored students in math, English, reading and social studies

• Independent Small Group Special Education Teacher

Accomplishments:

• Teacher of the Month, state of Ohio, September 2006

• Teacher of the Month, Fairless National Honor Society, 2006

• Stark County Rookie of the Year Teaching Team, 2008

• Former member of the National Education Association, Ohio Education Association and Ohio Council for Social Studies

• Potential Administrators for Student Success member in 2008 and currently serves on the advisory team

• Helped design dual enrollment program with Stark State University in 2007 and Kent State University at Stark in 2012

• Adjunct professor at Stark State University since 2008

• Adjunct professor at Ashland University since 2015

• Principal and superintendent licenses

Nominated by: Barbara Ewing Cockroft

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Stark County has so much to offer its citizens. It is an area ripe for young leaders who want to ​serve​ and ​make a difference​.​ My advice to the younger generation is to invest in Stark County. Be a servant leader, and set your goals high. When you make the choice to serve versus to work, to make your work about others, not yourself, and to choose to matter—the world around you becomes a whole lot more inspirational and you have a lot more fun doing your work.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

The greater Stark County, and more specifically, the Fairless community, has blessed me with so many opportunities to be able to serve. What really inspires me is having the opportunity to use my talents to impact the community in a positive way. Whether it be through my work at Fairless Local, volunteering or serving on a board, my inspiration and motivation is to help make the Fairless community the best place to live, raise children, learn and work.

“Positive. Professional. Passionate. These are just three of the many attributes possessed by Mike Hearn, a 37-year-old husband/father/community advocate/educator/volunteer who has risen from Fairless High School graduate to teacher to assistant high school principal to Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Special Programs of Fairless Local Schools in just 17 short years—a feat few have accomplished in Ohio much less (if ever) in Stark County.”

—Barbara Ewing Cockroft