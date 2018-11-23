McKinley Presidential Library & Museum | Shop Small

December '18 About Features Shop Small On the Cover

You can give the gift of knowledge on Christmas morning—even though the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be closed on the holiday.

By Gary Brown / November 23, 2018

There still are plenty of days throughout the year that your loved one can make use of tickets or even a membership to the McKinley Museum, where both history and science are on display. And there’s even fun for the little ones in Discover World, the hands-on interactive science center with lots of activities and attractions.

“A one-day admission gift certificate to the Museum is a great opportunity to introduce loved ones to local history, science exhibits, live animals and a planetarium presentation,” said Joyce Yut, museum director. “A family membership to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is the perfect gift that lasts all year long. Your loved ones will enjoy Stark County history, the Discover World Science Center, the Hoover-Price Planetarium and admission to about 250 other science centers around the country.”

Tickets for admission to the museum, except for six holidays throughout the year, are $10 for adults, $9 for senior adults and $8 for children 3 to 18. Memberships, which include unlimited admission, range from $43 for individuals and $58 for families.

