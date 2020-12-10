December '20 About Features About Food & Dining Restaurants

Mata Mediterranean Grill

Enjoy grilled-to-order steak, chicken and shrimp kebabs and pitas at Mata Mediterranean Grill in Canton. Also on the menu are freshly prepared Grecian salads, rice pilaf and a variety of made-from-scratch hummus options. Stop in to enjoy all of the Mediterranean cuisine.

By About Staff / December 10, 2020

Tags: ,

