Massillon Museum | Arts & Culture

The Massillon Museum is more than an institution filled with art objects and historical artifacts.

The museum, housed in a structure that has undergone extensive remodeling in recent years, not only “celebrates local history and artwork,” as its website promises, it also “educates members and visitors in various art forms and historically significant events, creates opportunities for exposure to social offerings and preserves the shared heritage of the Western Stark County community.”

An expanding number of galleries helps the Massillon Museum achieve those goals, starting with its rotating exhibition main first-floor gallery, the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery.

Other galleries include the Immel Circus Gallery, which permanently displays Dr. Robert Immel’s miniature handcarved circus; the Paul Brown Museum Gallery, which currently displays exhibits on the evolution of the football jersey and the rivalry between Massillon Washington and Canton McKinley high schools; as well as the Studio M. and Fred F. Silk galleries, both of which offer rotating displays.

Massillon Museum also hosts traveling exhibitions, preserves a valuable permanent collection of artifacts—historical and artistic—that is made up of items that mostly were donated by members of the community and provides researchers with access to priceless resources of information and images in its archives and library.

In-house and outreach programs include monthly Brown Bag Lecture talks, History Group discussions, Do the Mu visits, as well as sponsorship of the annual Fun Fest, Island Party and The Big Read events.

A host of other educational programs, school tours, art classes, outreach events and online research opportunities round out the museum’s offerings.

Massillon Museum points with pride at its more than 100,000 artifacts and more than 60,000 images, and, according to its website, the museum receives more than 25,000 visitors each year.

“Membership,” that website notes, “provides vital operating funds that preserve the museum’s collection, create educational programming and develop quality exhibitions.”

Upcoming exhibitions at Massillon Museum:

November 2-January 26 (Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. November 7): “Stark County Artists Exhibition”

November 16-January 5 (reception 6-8 p.m. November 2): “Image to Image: Photography by Walsh University Digital Photojournalism Students”

December 7-January 26 (reception 5:30-8 p.m. December 13): “Transumanza: Massillon, Ohio, by Carole D’Inverno Frisell”