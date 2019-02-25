March '19 About Features Feast Awards On the Cover

MaryAnn Donuts | Donut Wars

There’s one thing that hasn’t changed in the more than 70 years MaryAnn Donuts Cafe has been around—the recipe for the cream that fills the shop’s chocolate, vanilla and maple creamsticks.

By Alison Matas / February 25, 2019
1st Place Overall ••• 1st Place Specialty: Chocolate creamstick, apple fritter and cake donut

There’s one thing that hasn’t changed in the more than 70 years MaryAnn Donuts Cafe has been around: the recipe for the cream that fills the shop’s chocolate, vanilla and maple creamsticks.

Every day, 300 pounds of the sugary stuff is produced in the Perry Township production facility on Yukon Street.

“Obviously, we didn’t make that much back then,” said Danielle Brickwood, marketing manager for the company.

MaryAnn Donuts opened its doors in 1947 on McKinley Avenue, named after the first child of founders Peter and Mary Edna Welden. The family-owned business is now in its third generation and has expanded into five locations in Stark County.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 donuts (or more than 2,500 dozen) are baked fresh daily and shipped out overnight to locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Bakers have experimented with some crazy flavors, such as pistachio, granola-topped and lemonade, but the customer favorites have stayed consistent. Nothing beats a MaryAnn’s creamstick or apple fritter.

The fritters start out as tiny balls of dough before rising, frying and getting hit with a sugar bath. The glazed donuts go through the same process.

They’re another popular pick, too, Brickwood said, because everyone likes them.

“The glazed donut was around in 1947, and it’ll be around in 2047,” she said.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass