MaryAnn Donuts | Donut Wars

1st Place Overall ••• 1st Place Specialty: Chocolate creamstick, apple fritter and cake donut

There’s one thing that hasn’t changed in the more than 70 years MaryAnn Donuts Cafe has been around: the recipe for the cream that fills the shop’s chocolate, vanilla and maple creamsticks.

Every day, 300 pounds of the sugary stuff is produced in the Perry Township production facility on Yukon Street.

“Obviously, we didn’t make that much back then,” said Danielle Brickwood, marketing manager for the company.

MaryAnn Donuts opened its doors in 1947 on McKinley Avenue, named after the first child of founders Peter and Mary Edna Welden. The family-owned business is now in its third generation and has expanded into five locations in Stark County.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 donuts (or more than 2,500 dozen) are baked fresh daily and shipped out overnight to locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Bakers have experimented with some crazy flavors, such as pistachio, granola-topped and lemonade, but the customer favorites have stayed consistent. Nothing beats a MaryAnn’s creamstick or apple fritter.

The fritters start out as tiny balls of dough before rising, frying and getting hit with a sugar bath. The glazed donuts go through the same process.

They’re another popular pick, too, Brickwood said, because everyone likes them.

“The glazed donut was around in 1947, and it’ll be around in 2047,” she said.