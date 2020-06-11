Mark Lapikas | Twenty Under 40!

MARK LAPIKAS

37, Principal, Apple Growth Partners

Professional Achievements:

• Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

• Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA)

• American Institute of Public Accountants member

• Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants member

Personal Achievements:

• Akron/Canton NSME Achievements In Excellence, 2020

• Previous Director of Tax, included staff management, onboarding, hiring and scheduling

• Promoted to principal and executive committee member

• Tax reform presentation for Canton-area business owners, 2018

Community Involvement:

• Revere Schools Foundation treasurer

• The Steak Club Foundation treasurer

• A.M. Akron Toastmasters International treasurer

• Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank volunteer

• Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America volunteer

• Our Lady of the Wayside volunteer

• United Way Day of Caring volunteer

Education:

• Bachelor of Science in Accounting, University of Akron

• Master of Business Administration in Finance, Ohio University

• Master of Taxation, University of Akron

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best career advice I was given is that you don’t always need to know the answer but do need to know how to find the answer.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

My personal goal is to spend as much time as I can with my young daughters while they still like dad! My professional goals are to work with my clients to help their businesses grow, which in turn will help them become stronger pillars in the community.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

The advice I would give to the younger generation when it comes to advancing their career is to invest in your personal growth. What I mean by this is to find a mentor, join Toastmasters and/or get involved with an organization to look for ways to grow personally which will help develop leadership skills.

Nominated by: Brittany White

Nominator says: “He is fiercely dedicated to his clients, continuously looking for ways to help grow their business through proactive tax and succession planning.”