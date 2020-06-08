Maribeth Graham | Twenty Under 40!

MARIBETH GRAHAM

39, Regional Sales Executive, Respage & Co-founder, Sole Inspiration

Professional Achievements:

• Herzing University Admissions Advisor of the Year, 2007, 2008 and 2009

• Greater Akron Chamber Ambassador, 2018

• Torchbearers Class of 2019

• Torchbearers 2019 Top Service Award Recipient

Personal Achievements:

• Sole Inspiration co-founder, secretary and treasurer

• Women’s Board of Aultman Hospital member

• Girls on the Run East Central Ohio board member

• Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio board member

• United Way of Greater Stark County Young Leaders Society member

Community Involvement:

• United Way of Greater Stark County volunteer

• Chemo Angels volunteer

• Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee member

• Making Strides Against Breast Cancer committee member, 2017-19

Education:

• Bachelor of Science in Marketing Education, Bowling Green State University

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

My sister is a breast cancer survivor. I first started volunteering right after she was diagnosed because I saw how various nonprofit programs helped her through her cancer journey. When you can see the direct impact the work you do has on the lives of others and the community, it motivates you to want to do more and do it better.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

If you’d like to start volunteering and don’t know where to start, reach out to multiple organizations so you can find something that is a good fit and you’re passionate about. With your career, put in the extra effort/work when needed; it won’t go unnoticed. With that being said, I know it’s a Pinterest quote somewhere, but “work to live, don’t live to work.” Finding that balance will help with you with being successful in all aspects of life.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

1. I did recruitment for the football team in college.

2. I’m scared of birds.

3. I collect snowglobes. I get a new one every time I visit a new place.

Nominated by: Adrea Shaw

Nominator says: “Maribeth is reliable and incredibly hardworking, and that shows with her community involvement. She is passionate about giving back to the community.”