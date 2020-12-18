Make the Most of Winter | Letter from the Editor

Imagine a fresh blanket of snow on a quiet local walking trail. It’s 9 a.m. on a Saturday, and all is quiet except for the crunch of the snow beneath your feet. You look up and see a cardinal on a tree. Pretty peaceful, isn’t it?

So many people are quick to hate on winter. I used to be right there with them. But then something happened.

A few years ago, my husband was really into running—long-distance running that is. He’d want to run a long run on the weekend—10 to 12 miles. I was into running that year as well, so we’d venture off to the Towpath Trail.

All bundled up, I’d tag along and track about 4 to 6 miles. They were effortless. I felt as if I was flying. The experience was quiet and euphoric. I did a ton of thinking and was able to clear my head. I often ran without even listening to music—a big deal for me. After every run, I was happier than before I hit the trail. It set the tone for a positive day—and weekend.

From that winter, I realized that to enjoy winter, you have to have the mindset to enjoy it, and it doesn’t hurt to get outside. Whether it’s walking on a trail, shoveling the driveway or heading out for a run, winter can be fun.

Even enjoying the sight of snow from indoors can be uplifting. There’s something about sunny winter days when the sun reflects off the snow. It’s just so bright, I can’t help but smile.

But for those days when it’s bone-chilling cold, I have plenty to keep me busy indoors. If you’re looking for fun things to do this winter—indoors or out—you must check out this month’s cover feature.

Maybe this year, you might change your mind and enjoy the cold, snowy months we’re blessed with during the winter.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor