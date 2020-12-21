Make a Masterpiece | Fun Things to do this Winter

So you haven’t picked up a paintbrush since high school art class but now the idea of creating something beautiful instead of bingeing another reality series really appeals to you.

The Canton Museum of Art has your back.

The museum near downtown Canton offers a variety of in-person and online art classes through its School of Art. Classes are designed for children and adults of all skill levels.

For a full list of classes and to register, see cantonart.org/learn or call 330-453-7666.

Some at-home options for teens and adults:

Classic Watercolor from home for all skill levels. The virtual class meets for six weeks on Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., starting January 10. The class is $117, $94 for museum members. Supplies, which run about $35, are not included.

Wood Burning from home for all skill levels. The virtual class meets for six weeks on Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., starting January 10. The class is $117, $94 for museum members. Supplies, which run about $90, are not included.

Adult Finger Painting from home. The fun one-day virtual workshop is inspired by the exhibit, “Dancing in the Light: Masterworks from the Age of American Impressionism.” Class is set for March 9, 6 to 8 p.m., and is $28, $23 for members. The class includes all supplies.

Edible Art Arrangements from home. Inspired by the permanent exhibit, “In the Garden: Nature’s Beauty,” the one-day workshop guides you through the process of making your own edible fruit arrangement. Class is set for February 9, 6 to 8 p.m., and is $38, $31 for members. All supplies except for the fruit are included.

Wire Wrapped Stone from home for all skill levels. Learn how to make your own jewelry and creations in this six-week class held Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., starting January 13. Class is $132, $106 for members, and includes all supplies except stones.

If you’re not into group instruction, why not take a trip back to a simpler time?

Bob Ross’s “Joy of Painting” series, all 403 episodes, are available to stream on Amazon Prime, Hulu and for free on YouTube.

You’ll need to grab your own supplies—BobRoss.com sells officially licensed materials, but you also can pick up oil paints, brushes and canvas at your favorite arts and craft store. Then, settle into a world where there are no mistakes, just “happy little accidents.”