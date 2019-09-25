Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery | Brew Scene

Location: 6193 Edison Street NE in Marlboro Township

Opened: 2014

Brewmaster: Jake Turner

Known for: Maize Valley features a winery, craft brewery, full kitchen, farmers’ market and a Family Fun Zone. Maize Valley makes its own wines, using local products. The brewery conducts monthly tours of its winery and brewery. With seating for 300 guests, Maize Valley also hosts special events, including wine tastings, live entertainments, car shows and charity fundraisers.

On tap: Under brewmaster Jake Turner, Maize Valley offers a rotation of 16 beers, including IPAs, stout, porter and pale ales. The brewery also offers a “Mug Club,” where customers can try out new brews.

To see a schedule of events, visit maizevalley.com or call 330-877-8344.