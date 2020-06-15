Lucas W. Murray | Twenty Under 40!

LUCAS W. MURRAY

31, Corporate/M&A/Real Estate Partner, Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC

Professional Achievements:

• Stark County, Akron and Ohio Bar Association member

• General corporate counsel for various northeast Ohio clients

• Akron Law Review member

• University of Akron Honors to Law Program member

• yStark! YP of the Week, 2019

• Ohio Bar Admission, 2015

Personal Achievements:

• Married to wife, Samantha, with three young children ,Elliana, 6, Luke, 6, and Emmersyn, 3

• NCAA All-American Men’s Golf, University of Mount Union, 2008 and 2009

• All-MAC Golf, University of Akron, 2010, 2011

• Two-time NCAA Academic All-American

• University of Mount Union and University of Akron Men’s Golf Team member

Community Involvement:

• Simply Give Board of Directors member

• Massillon Development Foundation board member

• Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio Board of Directors member, Executive Committee member and Golf Fundraising Committee Chair

• Canton South Advance Education Foundation Vice President

• Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee member

• Jackson Friends Church Youth Basketball

• Jackson Baseball Association and Jackson Fast Pitch volunteer coach

• President of “Wildcat Golf” supporting Canton South High School Golf Team

• Stark County Bar Association Annual Golf Outing co-chair

• Member of Faith Family Church

• Member of Business Growth Committee for Strengthening Stark

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Finance, University of Akron

• Juris Doctorate, University of Akron School of Law

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I love seeing young people learn to love entrepreneurism and business. I grew up in a home where my mother was creating and growing her own small business. Small business owners have a passion and drive to overcome that we must pass down to the next generation.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Be willing and bring enthusiasm. Everyone can learn a skill, trade or certain expertise, but the intangibles that you bring to a certain situation is what will distinguish you from the rest. If you’re always willing to work hard, listen to people’s opinions, encourage someone, join a committee or board or volunteer and you do those things with enthusiasm, your potential in advancing your career and bettering your community is unlimited!

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

Stark County is made up of great people that work hard, work together and truly care about their community. This community rallies together to achieve great things, and it gives me the energy and passion to build a family and career here. It’s where my family calls home, and it’s really special to us.

Nominated by: Kevin Surnear

Nominator says: “He is not only an extremely skilled, knowledgeable and fast-rising attorney, but he is heavily involved in the community in a variety of capacities from charitable organizations to youth sports.”

Nominated by: Howard Wernow

Nominator says: “He has always acted with the utmost professionalism to keep his clients first.”