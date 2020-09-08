September '20 About Features About Life & Style Fashion & Beauty

Love the Lotus Boutique

Rooted in love of others, family and local community, Love the Lotus Boutique in Louisville offers a variety of screen-printed T-shirts and tanks, seasonal apparel, curated fashion pieces, products from local artisans and more. Love the Lotus strives to empower through the understanding that we all embody strength, beauty and grace.

By About Staff / September 8, 2020

Rooted in love of others, family and local community, Love the Lotus Boutique in Louisville offers a variety of screen-printed T-shirts and tanks, seasonal apparel, curated fashion pieces, products from local artisans and more. Love the Lotus strives to empower through the understanding that we all embody strength, beauty and grace. lovethelotus.com

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass