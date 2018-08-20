Classic Sandwich:

Grilled Reuben at TD’s Tailgate Grill

Dine at almost any sports bar or casual restaurant in Stark County, and you most likely will see a Reuben listed on the menu.

Stop in at one of TD’s Tailgate Grill’s three locations, and you’ll find the best Reuben Stark County has to offer.

For $10.99, the Grilled Reuben comes with your choice of corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on thick slices of toasted marbled rye bread. You can’t go wrong with the corned beef. And all sandwiches are served with french fries.

This is a hefty sandwich, but don’t worry about it falling apart or the cheese slipping off. It’s just as sturdy as it is tasty.

The good eats don’t stop at TD’s. The owners also run Twisted Citrus, 3 Gringos Cantina and the ever-evolving themed pop-up bar, currently named That Tiki Bar. —Kelsey Reinhart

2234 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, 330-451-2140. 1645 N Main St. NW, North Canton, 330-305-9660. 5382 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp., 330-409-9252. tdstailgategrill.com

One-Of-a-kind confections:

Macarons from Hazel & Rye Artisan Baking Co.

Emily Welk has made more than 900,000 French macarons over the past five years and is closing in on 1 million.

“They are my specialty as a pastry chef,”said Welk, who owns and manages the downtown Canton cafe Hazel and Rye Artisan Baking Co.

“I have a social-media following for them. I sell at least 200 a week,” she said. At Hazel & Rye, they are $1.50 apiece.

A macaron, not to be confused with a macaroon, is two light and crunchy meringue cookies with a soft cream filling between them. Welk’s pastel-colored macarons come in salted caramel, pistachio, lemon, strawberry and raspberry flavors.

“They are very labor intensive. They take up to four hours to make,” Welk said. “Everything has to be sifted out, everything has to be the same temperature. After you pipe them by hand, they have to rest for at least an hour.”

Welk, who does lots of wedding catering, said that macarons are “the new wedding cupcake.”

Hazel & Rye serves breakfast sandwiches, coffee, soups, salads, sandwiches and a variety of pastries on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Call to check on macaron availability and to place orders. —Dan Kane

220 Market Ave. S, Canton, 330-454-6658, hazelandrye.com

Spicy eats:

Bombay Sitar

Whether you’re new to Indian cuisine or a curry connoisseur, you can’t go wrong at Bombay Sitar.

The Jackson Township restaurant serves up authentic, homemade, seriously delicious Indian food for lunch and dinner. And its expansive menu includes something for everyone. Dishes run the gamut from seafood to chicken to lamb, and the menu is loaded with vegetarian options. Not to mention a plethora of appetizers (the vegetable pakora is divine), breads, soups, salads and desserts, and a full bar.

Everything is made to order, and dishes can be customized to your preferred level of spice, from mild to “Indian hot.”

If you’re new to Indian food, or want to try something new, take advantage of the daily lunch buffet (the restaurant also offers an occasional dinner buffet). The buffet features a bit of everything, from soft warm naan to addictive saag paneer to rich kahari goat. It’s a delicious, inexpensive way to expand your horizons. —Jessica Holbrook

5111 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp., 330-305-0671, bombaysitar.com

Fall in a cup:

Chai Latte from Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co.

For coffee shops everywhere, fall starts in early September with the highly anticipated release of everything pumpkin spice-flavored.

In recent years, there has been a shift with the introduction of some new flavors, but Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. has a drink available year-round that tastes just like fall in a cup.

Grab a Chai Latte at the downtown Canton or Lake Cable location, and you’ll be swooning over the flavor.

Made with Masala Chai, this drink is the perfect pick-me-up. It’s just sweet enough to feel like a treat without being so sweet that it will give you a stomach ache. The Chai Latte is the perfect creamy consistency. You’ll be sad once you take your last sip.

Grab a large for $4.80 or opt for the Masala Chai Powder mix, 500 grams for $13.40, to make your own at home. —Kelsey Reinhart

137 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton, 330-452-6336. 5854 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp., 330-754-1017. muggswigz.com

Best kind of BBQ:

BBQ Chicken Pizza from Expresso Pizza

There are a lot of barbecue joints and pizza joints in Stark County, but the little town of East Canton has a pizza place that consistently produces some of the best barbecue out there.

Expresso Pizza is home to the BBQ Chicken Pizza. Take one bite, and you’ll never forget the flavor.

Expresso’s, as its known by the locals, uses only the highest quality of ingredients. The dough is never soggy, greasy or overpowering. It’s got just the right amount of crunch. The grilled chicken pieces are generous in size and cooked to perfection, and the cheese is flavorful and never stringy. The barbecue sauce is exquisite; not too tangy, not too sweet. They all combine for the best pizza experience you’ll have.

At $14.99 for a medium and $17.99 for a large, it’s a deal! No need to mention the small or mini size prices—you’re going to want the large. —Kelsey Reinhart

123 W Nassau St., East Canton, 330-488-3100, expressopizzaoh.com