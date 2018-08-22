Art Gallery
Ikon Images | The Illustration Gallery and Shoppe
221 Fifth St. NW, Canton, 330-904-1377, ikonimagesgallery.com
Runner-up: Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography
Museum
Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org
Runner-up: Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
Cultural Attraction
Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Pro Football Hall of Fame
Performance Group
A Chorus for a Cause
2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org
Runner-up: The Scenic Route
Theater
Palace Theatre
605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: Lions Lincoln Theatre
Golf Course
Glenmoor Country Club
4191 Glenmoor Rd. NW, Jackson Twp., 330-966-3600, glenmoorcc.com
Runner-up: Tam O’Shanter Golf Course
Bowling Alley
Park Centre Lanes
7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-0555, parkcentrelanes.com
Runner-up: AMF Hall Of Fame Lanes
Fun with the Kids
Canton Charge
1101 Market Ave. N, Canton, 866-444-1944, canton.gleague.nba.com
Runner-up: Sluggers & Putters
Live Music
George’s Lounge
229 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-452-0029, georgescanton.com
Runner-up: Grapes in a Glass
Charity Event
Angel Auction
aultmanfoundation.org
Runner-up: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Festival
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest
Event of the Year
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest
Volunteer Opportunity
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Pegasus Farm
NEO Getaway
Put-in-Bay
visitputinbay.org
Runner-up: Geneva on the Lake