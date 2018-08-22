Search
Ikon Images | The Illustration Gallery and Shoppe
221 Fifth St. NW, Canton, 330-904-1377, ikonimagesgallery.com
Runner-up: Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography

Museum

Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org
Runner-up: Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

Cultural Attraction

Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org
Runner-up: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Performance Group

A Chorus for a Cause
2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org
Runner-up: The Scenic Route

Theater

Palace Theatre  
605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org
Runner-up: Lions Lincoln Theatre

Golf Course

Glenmoor Country Club
4191 Glenmoor Rd. NW, Jackson Twp., 330-966-3600, glenmoorcc.com
Runner-up: Tam O’Shanter Golf Course

Bowling Alley

Park Centre Lanes
7313 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-499-0555, parkcentrelanes.com
Runner-up: AMF Hall Of Fame Lanes

Fun with the Kids

Canton Charge
1101 Market Ave. N, Canton, 866-444-1944, canton.gleague.nba.com
Runner-up: Sluggers & Putters

Live Music

George’s Lounge
229 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-452-0029, georgescanton.com
Runner-up: Grapes in a Glass

Charity Event

Angel Auction
aultmanfoundation.org
Runner-up: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Festival

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest

Event of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival  
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Canton Blues Fest

Volunteer Opportunity

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival
222 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com
Runner-up: Pegasus Farm

NEO Getaway

Put-in-Bay
visitputinbay.org
Runner-up: Geneva on the Lake

