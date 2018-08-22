Art Gallery

Ikon Images | The Illustration Gallery and Shoppe

221 Fifth St. NW, Canton, 330-904-1377, ikonimagesgallery.com

Runner-up: Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography

Museum

Canton Museum of Art 

1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org

Runner-up: Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

Cultural Attraction

Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org

Runner-up: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Performance Group

A Chorus for a Cause 

2624 19th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-3186, achorusforacause.org

Runner-up: The Scenic Route

Theater

Palace Theatre  

605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org

Runner-up: Lions Lincoln Theatre

