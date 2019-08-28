Lindsey’s Pizza | Local Faves: Food & Dining

A new kind of pizza: Breakfast Pizza at Lindsey’s Pizza

Before Lindsey’s Pizza, I’m going to be honest, I had never heard of breakfast pizza. I had heard of people eating pizza for breakfast; you know, the leftovers from the previous night, but never breakfast pizza.

Then Stephanie Werren, executive director of Leadership Stark County, introduced me to this little gem a few years ago. It changed breakfast. Forever.

Lindsey’s Pizza is among the very best in Stark County because the crust there, for my taste buds, is unique. It has a crunch, but is still soft.

For the breakfast pizza, the red sauce comes off and is replaced with a bianco sauce—a cheese sauce. The scrambled eggs are fluffy, perfectly done, and add the sausage to this little delight, and wow! You can substitute ham for sausage, but why would you?

Trust me. Try one and you will want to make this a weekend morning tradition. Lindsey’s Pizza is located at 2827 Whipple Avenue in Canton. For more information, call 330-477-3800 or visit lindseyspizza.com.