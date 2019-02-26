Liebermann’s Bakery | Donut Wars

2nd Place Overall ••• 2nd Place Specialty: Maple creamstick

If you’re craving a sweet treat from Liebermann’s Bakery in downtown Massillon, you’d be wise to arrive early.

“Especially on Fridays and Saturdays, you best get here by 9 o’clock,” said Sue Liebermann, a 33-year bakery employee. “We open up at 6. The glazed donuts and creamsticks are usually the first things to sell out.”

A bonafide Massillon landmark, Liebermann’s was opened in 1882 by German immigrant brothers Adam and John Liebermann at 491 First Street SE, its location to this day. The bakery has been in business continuously for 136 years and is in its fifth generation of Liebermann ownership. Bob Liebermann, Sue’s husband, and his brother, George, are the main bakers. “They usually come in around midnight, and they’re here until 11 (a.m.),” said Sue, who works afternoons.

“We have people come in whose parents brought them here as kids and now they’re bringing their kids, and it keeps going,” Sue said. “Anybody who used to live in Massillon and moved away, when they come back to visit, they make a point to stop in and pick up their favorites, like a creamstick or a donut.”

After 33 years behind the counter at Liebermann’s, Sue still enjoys sampling the bakery’s inventory. “There’s so much variety. You can start at one end of the case, eat stuff and keep going,” she said. Her favorite things are the maple creamsticks, chocolate chip cookies and the devil dogs. “Some people call them whoopie pies,” she said about the latter. “It’s two round chocolate cakes with cream in the middle and chocolate icing on top.” (We’re fans too! These were on the cover of our September 2017 Local Faves issue.)

Note: Liebermann’s only takes cash or checks.