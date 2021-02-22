Letter from the Editor | March 2021

When you’re a year into a pandemic—now with three strains of the virus in the U.S.—what is there to look forward to? Not much!

For me, I’ve been focusing on food. Trying new recipes, taste-testing new-to-me pizza shops, adding some sushi into my life and switching up my usual order of Chinese food have been my saving graces.

It can be pretty easy to get into a routine—and not in a good way—during this pandemic. It really helps to change things up. You can only stay in a rut for so long. Especially a food rut.

So when planning the March issue of About magazine, I knew I had two jobs. 1. Work with the staff to make an awesome list of carryout places. 2. Add these places to my rotation.

I’ll say this: My husband really has loved my work on this issue. Apparently he also was feeling as if we were in a food rut.

We’ve truly enjoyed trying new dishes from different restaurants, and we’ve had lots of fun trying to re-create some meals at home. Next recipe on the list is sushi bowls. Throw in some rice, rice wine vinegar, avocados, cucumbers, shrimp, a Sriracha sauce and mayonnaise blend, carrots, sesame seeds and soy sauce, and hope for the best. We are also intrigued to try some crab rangoon from a few places.

I hope you have as much fun eating your way through this issue as I have. Look for the featured restaurants in the Feast Awards: Carryout Craze feature on the site this month.

Also notable in the March issue is About Your Home. Being home all the time for a whole year puts things into perspective. What do you love in your home? What do you need to change? Look for the Comfort at Home feature on the site in March. It has all the tips you need to make your place a cozy haven.

Until next month,

Kelsey Davis, editor