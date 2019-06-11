Lauren Zink | Twenty Under 40!

34, Manager, Security Awareness, AmTrust Financial

Education:

• Jackson High School, 2003

• University of Akron, bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, 2008

In the community:

• Board member of Junior Achievement since 2013

• Participated in Leadership Stark County and Spotlight Stark County

• Volunteers her time to speak at different local businesses and schools regarding cybersecurity and tips to keep employees and small to medium businesses secure

• In her previous job at Diebold Nixdorf, she was a volunteer for the company’s United Way and ArtsinStark drives from 2014 to 2018.

Accomplishments:

• Security Champion of the Year Finalist- Women in IT Awards, 2019

• Served on the jury for the 2019 SC Awards

• LinkedIn Learning Course Author—Building a Security Awareness Program: Phishing Simulations

• Cyber Educator of the Year (Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu, 2018)

• Influential Woman in Tech by Crain’s Cleveland, 2018

• Women in IT: Honorable Mention by SC Magazine, 2017

• Published in various security publications

• Workforce development co-chair for the Northeast Ohio Cyber Consortium (NEOCC) from 2016 to 2018

• Current member of WiCys as well as the Executive Women’s Forum where she serves as a mentor for their LIFT program

Nominated by: Jeff LeBeau

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I want to ensure the community continues to grow and be a place my kids will be proud to call home in their future. I grew up in this community, preceded by my parents and grandparents, and plan to raise my children here as well. It is so important to me that my kids understand how amazing our community is and that it is the way it is because of the wonderful and diverse people that work hard to give back and maintain it. I hope to instill in them the importance of playing their part and that there really is so much to do, see and be a part of if you just go out and get involved.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Find a mentor and/or someone who will advocate for you and help you advance, and once you get your own solid foundation in your career, pay it back by being a mentor or sponsor to someone else. Be that champion you once needed early on in your career for someone just starting out. Your mentorship to your mentee and the reverse-mentoring you will get in return will be invaluable and provide growth opportunities on both ends.

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

The most challenging part of my job is being in a male-dominated industry, in a career field that is relatively new and growing rapidly, working in a position that a lot of people have never heard of or don’t understand. I don’t necessarily look at this as an obstacle; more as a challenge with lots of opportunity. I am so incredibly passionate about cybersecurity and awareness that I try to get involved where there is a need and educate people on its importance both in their work and personal lives.

“Lauren is an incredibly hard-working, creative, intelligent and fun-loving individual who gives back to the community in a plethora of ways. She is a dedicated wife, daughter, friend, co-worker and volunteer.”

—Jeff LeBeau