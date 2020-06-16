Lambros Paxos | Twenty Under 40!

LAMBROS PAXOS

34, President, Papa Gyros Greek Grill

Professional Achievements:

• Promoted to Finance Manager at Zimmer Biomet

• Helped to secure two acquisitions within 18 months

• Led project management teams on two software implementations

• Led project management team on design improvement

• Was part of a project development team that launched three new products and one new-to-world product

• Manages and oversees five restaurants and more than 100 employees

• Implements community involvement

• Implemented online ordering and online catering system

• Implemented new employee training program

• Working on franchising materials to franchise company

Personal Achievements:

• Consulted with St. John’s Villa to improve their food service, make kitchen improvements and save money

• Helped St. John’s Villa cut expenses and boost revenue

• Diebold Federal Credit Union past board member

• Started a business fraternity at Walsh University, Phi Beta Lambda

Community Involvement:

• North Canton Youth Wrestling Program head coach

• St. George Greek Orthodox Church past treasurer and board member

• Sons of Pericles Canton Chapter past president and district governor

• Volunteer coach for many teams in Jackson and North Canton

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree, Walsh University

• MBA, Walsh University

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

My family, youth athletes, guests and team members. It’s exciting getting creative to improve our operations and guest experiences of our restaurants. My family motivates me daily to be better. When I have an issue at work, I call in the creative team, my wife Brittany and three sons, Stamatios, Leonidas and Constantinos. It’s always interesting to hear what the kids say. They have creative and simple ideas I’ve used numerous times.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Don’t be afraid to work. My father has offered me that advice numerous times, and it is something I remind myself of every day. It’s simple but has a wide range of unlimited meaning. I’ve surpassed many peers around me that went to prestigious universities because of my work ethic. To that end, never be intimidated by a name.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Believe in yourself. You will never get something 100% perfect. Adjust on the fly, and make the best decisions you can in the moment. There will always be critics, so believe in what you’re doing.

Nominated by: Brittany Paxos

Nominator says: “Lambros is someone who is always ready to lend a helping hand and is passionate about giving back to the community.”