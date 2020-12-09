LA Office Solutions | In the Biz

The “LA” in LA Office Solutions has nothing to do with Los Angeles.

“It started back in 1989; we started in lower Akron,” company president Ashley Caley explained with a laugh.

The company, which has been located in Canton for 20 years, is a family-owned business that specializes in selling, leasing and servicing office equipment.

With clients across Ohio and around the U.S., LA Office Solutions specializes in five areas:

1. OEM, equipment service and supplies

2. MFP (multifunction printers), copiers, printers

3. Document security

4. Software and solutions

5. Mobile and cloud services

“We’re one of the last authorized dealers in the county—that’s what sets us apart,” she said. “Being local, we’re able to customize our approach for our customers and give them that solution they need. We’re able to offer that local approach and authorized service.”

The company, Caley adds, only uses parts made by the products’ manufacturers.

Being local, she adds, also enables them to provide services quicker and more efficiently than competitors based in the region.

Long gone are the days of the mimeograph machine. These days, office equipment can perform a variety of functions. LA Office Solutions offers what Caley calls MFPs, or multifunctional office products.

“We provide all the equipment, service and supplies,” she said. “We also provide IT (information technology) services and computers. We streamline workflows. We work to reduce paper in offices and increase document security.”

Caley said the pandemic initially impacted the business, but “we’re seeing an uptick in services in the fall.”

“There was a slight decrease, but as customers started to get back in their offices, things have picked up,” Caley said.

LA Office Solutions has a workforce of 10, including an administrative team, a service team and a sales team.

Caley said one of the newer trends she’s seeing is an increased demand for desktop printers, as more people opt to work from home.

“Document security also is becoming more important,” she said. “It’s working to find solutions to maintain confidential information to help prevent that information from being seen by a third party, internal or external.”

LA Office Solutions offers both sales and leasing.

“Leasing is the bigger market,” Caley said. “There’s no right or wrong answer.”

She stressed that LA Office Solutions does more than simply sell or lease equipment to a potential customer.

“We do an entire assessment for them,” she said. “We visit the business or home and do an assessment of what they need and fully implement a plan for them to set them up with the proper equipment. We also provide all service, supplies and software as well, and keep the account active and up to date.”

Caley said that as a locally owned and authorized dealer, LA Office Solutions also supports a number of local nonprofits, including the Police K-9 Association, Community Harvest and the Be A Better Me Foundation.

To learn more, visit LAOfficeSolutions.com or call 330-433-1900 or 216-433-1900.