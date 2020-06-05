Kristen Foss | Twenty Under 40!

KRISTEN FOSS

35, Director of Curriculum, Assessment, Grant and Gifted Services, Osnaburg Local School District

Professional Achievements:

• Received the highest possible cumulative rating on the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System since its inception

• Received “above expected growth” each year of the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System

Osnaburg Local and Stark County Teacher of the Year, 2015

• Received the Martha Holden Jennings George B. Chapman Jr. Teacher Award for Mathematics, 2018

• Awarded $7,500 to implement a project within her classroom, which was used to purchase a mobile virtual reality classroom for Osnaburg Local School District, 2018

• Co-wrote the application to the Ohio Department of Education to designate East Canton High School as a STEM school. The application resulted in a STEM designation, 2019

• Served as lead grant writer on the Expanding Opportunities for Each Child grant. The district was awarded the grant for $700,000 over three years, 2019

• Named as the Director of Curriculum, Assessment, Grants and Gifted Services at Osnaburg Local School District, 2019

• Wrote and received a grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation to send two instructional leaders to the Innovative Leaders Institute facilitated by Battelle, 2019

• Wrote and received a grant from GE for two 3D printers to incorporate into the elementary and middle school STEM programs, 2019

• Applied for and was awarded the Human Capital Strategies in Ohio Grant from the Ohio Department of Education worth $50,000, 2019

• Applied for and received the Purple Star Designation from the Ohio Department of Education for all buildings within the Osnaburg District, 2019

Personal Achievements:

• Salutatorian at Osnaburg Local School District, 2003

• Malone University’s “Most Distinguished Middle Childhood Education Major,” 2008

• Attended the Martha Holden Jennings Summer Mathematics Institute based on selection by the Osnaburg Local Superintendent, 2013

• Represented Osnaburg Local by serving as the Young Entrepreneur’s Consortium Grant Team Teacher Representative, 2014

• Earned an Administrative Specialist license from the Ohio Department of Education, 2014

• Malone University’s Young Alumna of the Year, 2017

• Applied for and was approved to add “Gifted Intervention Specialist” to her teaching license, 2019

Community Involvement:

• Serves on the Osnaburg Local Strategic Planning Committee

• Serves on the District Leadership Team

• Serves on the District Evaluation Committee

• East Canton Youth Basketball board member

• East Canton girls’ youth basketball coach

• Coaches a “Math Tournament” team after school to help prepare students for the Stark County Math Tournament

• Osnaburg Local Stem Advisory Committee member

• Actively gives back to the professional community by presenting at conferences, such as the Rural Education Forum

• Serves as a county trainer on problem-based learning and leads three-day training sessions to help raise awareness and competency of problem-based learning within Stark County

• Serves as the All-In district coordinator to facilitate inclusion and acceptance within her school and community

• Helped promote entrepreneurship within her school and county by assisting with Stark Tank

• Volunteers at First Friends Church and helps lead Bible School during the summer

• Volunteers at the Stark County Humane Society

• Volunteers at Hammer and Nails

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in Middle Childhood Education with concentrations in Math and Science, Malone University (Summa Cum Laude)

• Master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development, Malone University (Summa Cum Laude)

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best career advice that I have ever been given is to never compete against others. Instead, compete against yourself. I do my best to reflect on my current accomplishments and ask myself, “How can I make that better? What can I do next?” By doing so, I am continuously moving forward and competing against only one person—myself.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

My advice to young professionals is to always be authentic. The saying “fake it until you make it” is very popular, but I think it does people a disservice. It’s OK to not always be the expert. Instead, acknowledge the topic as an area where growth can occur and surround yourself with a network of people who can help you learn and progress.

Nominated by: Osnaburg Local School District

Nominator says: “She believes in the importance of giving back to her profession by helping her colleagues grow.”