Before the kids start wailing about how they’re bored, make a plan to try some of these fun-filled and affordable family activities:

See a drive-in movie

Lynn Drive-in Movies

9735 State Route 250 NW, Strasburg

As the oldest drive-in theater in Ohio, the Lynn Drive-in, which opened in 1937, offers two screens with the latest family films every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $7 per adult, $3 for children ages 5 to 11 when accompanied by an adult and free for children younger than 5. For showtimes and information, call 330-878-5797 or visit lynndrivein.com.

Magic City Drive-In

5602 S Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Barberton

Built in 1953, Magic City expands its hours to seven days a week beginning in June. Unique to Magic City is that both of its screens face west. The cost is $20 per car—no matter how many people you stuff into your vehicle. If you choose to bring your own food and drink, you will be charged a $5 permit fee. You can get your $5 back by spending $15 in the concession stand, which includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pizza, hot dogs, nachos and cheese, s’mores, candy and ice cream. For more information, call 330-825-4333 or visit magiccitydrive-in.com.

Ride a bike (for free)

Stark County District Library

The Stark County District Library, in partnership with Stark Parks and Canton Parks and Recreation, offers free bicycles to anyone with a district library card through its bike-sharing program, called BikeSmart. (If you don’t own a library card, you can sign up for one for free.) To get started, visit any Stark County District Library location for a BikeSmart signup card, then follow the instructions on the card or visit thesmartstore.org for the information. Bicycles are available at eight stations throughout Stark County: Stark County District Library’s main branch in Canton, the SARTA station in downtown Canton, Edward “Peel” Coleman Center in Canton, the Jackson Township library branch, Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township, Veterans Community Park in Plain Township, at the North Branch library in Canton and the Canton Garden Center.

Play outside

Funtimes Fun Park (formerly Caddie Shack Ohio)

12175 State St. NE, Alliance

The park offers miniature golf, a rock wall, dance dome, waterslides, a splash pad, bumper boats, go-karts and batting cages, as well as the Tilt-A-Whirl, which came from the former Geauga Lake Amusement Park in Aurora, Ohio. For rates and additional information, call 330-823-3933 or visit funtimespark.com.

Sluggers & Putters

333 Lafayette Dr., Canal Fulton

The park features two racetracks, two miniature golf courses, batting cages, bumper cars, an arcade, driving range, rock wall, bumper boats, outdoor laser tag, as well as mechanical rides such as a ferris wheel, the Frog Hopper and Lil’ Dipper Roller Coaster. For rates and additional information, call 330-854-6999 or visit sluggers-putters.com.

Go for a swim

Dogwood Swimming Pool

365 Seventh St. NE, North Canton

Managed by the North Canton YMCA, the pool includes 15,000 square feet of water surface, waterslides, diving boards and 50-yard lap lanes. A spray park with dumping buckets as well as a picnic pavilion, playground and snack bar also are available. For rates and more information, visit ymcastark.org/dogwood-park.

Baylor Beach Park

8777 Manchester Ave. SW, Sugar Creek Twp.

The park includes a two-acre lake with a sandy bottom and a 90-foot-long tube slide, log roll and diving boards, as well as other attractions such as a sand beach, miniature golf, campground, picnic area, basketball, volleyball and cornhole courts, a concession stand and boat rentals. Swimming and park activities open May 26. For admission price and more information, call 330-767-3031 or visit baylorbeachpark.com.

Clay’s Park Resort

13190 Patterson St. NW, Lawrence Twp.

It offers a 10-acre, sand-bottom lake with 150-foot water chutes, dual zip lines, ring swings, a barrel roll, inflatables, paddleboards, kayaks and canoes, a kid’s area as well as a concession area, miniature golf, kid’s activity barn, campground and cabins and volleyball, basketball and giant foosball courts. For admission price and more information, call 330-854-6691 or visit clayspark.com.

Clearwater Park/Yogi Bear’s Akron-Canton Jellystone Park Resort

12712 Hoover Ave. NW, Lake Twp.

The park is equipped with a 500,000-gallon swimming pool, a twisting 144-foot water slide, log roller, diving board and sliding boards. The park also features archery ranges for registered guests, basketball, sand volleyball, human foosball and gaga ball (a version of dodge ball) courts, an 18-hole miniature golf course with waterfalls, rivers and a cave, a playground, a 100-foot-long tube slide, as well as roughly 80 RV camping sites and seven luxury cabins. For more details, call 330-877-9800 or visit akroncantonjellystone.com.

Sandy Valley Community Park

10018 Cleveland Ave. SE, East Sparta

The park offers swimming, pavilion rentals, playground, basketball and tennis courts and a baseball-softball diamond. For rates and more information, call 330-866-2727.