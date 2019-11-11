Key Lime Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

RECIPE
Ingredients:
1 9-inch prepared graham cracker crust
3 cups sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup sour cream
3/4 cup key lime juice
1 tablespoon grated lime zest
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, key lime juice and lime zest. Mix well and pour into graham cracker crust.
3. Bake in preheated oven for 5 to 8 minutes, until tiny pinholes bubble on the surface of the pie. Do not brown. Chill pie thoroughly before serving. Garnish with lime slices and whipped cream, if desired.
Recipe from AllRecipes.com.