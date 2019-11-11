November '19 About Features

Key Lime Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, key lime juice and lime zest. Mix well and pour into graham cracker crust.

By Dan Kane / November 11, 2019

RECIPE
Ingredients:
1 9-inch prepared graham cracker crust
3 cups sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup sour cream
3/4 cup key lime juice
1 tablespoon grated lime zest

Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, key lime juice and lime zest. Mix well and pour into graham cracker crust.
3. Bake in preheated oven for 5 to 8 minutes, until tiny pinholes bubble on the surface of the pie. Do not brown. Chill pie thoroughly before serving. Garnish with lime slices and whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe from AllRecipes.com.

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass