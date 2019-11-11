Key Lime Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

RECIPE

Ingredients:

1 9-inch prepared graham cracker crust

3 cups sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup key lime juice

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, key lime juice and lime zest. Mix well and pour into graham cracker crust.

3. Bake in preheated oven for 5 to 8 minutes, until tiny pinholes bubble on the surface of the pie. Do not brown. Chill pie thoroughly before serving. Garnish with lime slices and whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe from AllRecipes.com.