Kelsey Davis | Books of My Life

Kelsey Davis has been the editor of About magazine since January 2014. She was born and raised in Stark County and received her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. She currently resides in North Canton with her husband, Austin, and two cats, Max and Mila. She loves going to the library (even while on vacation) and believes everyone should use and enjoy their local library.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

I remember reading “The It Girl” by Cecily von Ziegesar (272 pages, 2005) when I was in high school or college. Fast-forward to this year, and I’ve been reading more than ever. I went to the Stark Library and snagged “The It Girl” and the second book in the series, “Notorious” (292 pages, 2006) to read for fun. I have no shame in reading young adult books or romance novels. Life’s too short to read anything you don’t like.

What is the last book you read?

I’m just finishing up “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger (538 pages, 2003). It’s a very interesting love story, not like any I’ve ever read. Before that, I read “The Circadian Code: Lose Weight, Supercharge Your Energy, and Transform Your Health from Morning to Midnight” by Satchin Panda (290 pages, 2018) because I’ve been suffering from horrible bouts of insomnia throughout quarantine. (It did help, if you were wondering!)

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Julie and Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” by Julie Powell (307 pages, 2005). I’m not sure why I love it or why I’ve reread it. I’m not big on rereading books because there are so many books out there to read; why waste time reading the same ones over and over?

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

I visit my local library (shout out to North Canton Public Library!) weekly. My husband and I usually browse the DVDs first, then I usually veer off to find a specific book on my to-be-read list—sometimes nonfiction, sometimes fiction. Then I usually browse the new books and often grab about five magazines.

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

I usually just bring along what I’m reading at the moment.

What is the last book that made you cry?

The first book to make me actually cry—as in I had to stop reading to wipe my eyes—was “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (449 pages, 2017). It’s a beautiful, heart-wrenching story. The book covers pretty dark material, but it feels so real that you can relate. I think a good book should bring out emotions.

What is the book you always come back to?

“Eat Pray Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert (364 pages, 2006). I tend to pick it up and read portions when I’m struggling with something in my personal life. It reminds me that you can choose to change your situation.

What is next up on your reading list?

I’m deciding between my stack of books, which includes “The It Girl” by Cecily von Ziegesar, “The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica (357 pages, 2020) or “Wow, No Thank You” by Samantha Irby (316 pages, 2020).

What is the first book you remember reading?

I know I read books before this, but I don’t remember them. My first memory of reading a book alone was a book from “The Baby-Sitters Club” series by Ann M. Martin. I have no idea which book in the series I read, but I remember loving it and then reading more books from the series.