Ke’Aunte Tynette | Twenty Under 40!

32, Preschool teacher, Massillon YMCA

Education:

• Massillon Washington High School, 2006

• Wright State University, Early Childhood Education, 2010

In the community:

• Volunteers at the Legends Care Center

• Volunteers at the Massillon YMCA aftercare

• Hosts small group instruction at Franklin Elementary with the third grade girls, high school girls and the YMCA aftercare

• Hosts an annual community princess party, inviting young girls in the community to empower them

Accomplishments:

• Author of “A Positive Life is A Happy Life Daily Motivation for You and Me”

• Youth confidence instructor

• Founder of BeYoutiful Weirdo Program, a mentoring program started in 2015 that has served more than 100 girls in the community, working within schools providing small group instruction and one-on-one mentoring

• This year’s winner of the Ruby award honored by the Soroptimist International of Canton/Stark County

Nominated by: Alicia Simmons

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best career advice I have received is to always be myself. Never let anyone take apart my vision and purpose.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

The youth in our community motivates me to better the community because I am their voice of reason. Many youth mention to me that all they want is for their voice to be heard. The girls in my mentoring program, BeYoutiful Weirdo, always come to me about their interests and concerns of what we as a community need to do to become united. I try my best to help fulfill their goals and dreams of how we can make the community better.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

My goals/plans/aspirations for the future is to continue to expand BeYoutiful Weirdo within the counties and hopefully nationwide! I want to create a place such as a center for girls to attend to work on their confidence, get free tutoring and attend workshops that will focus on lessons dealing with life situations. When young people are confident, they will focus more on making the right choices and reach their academic goals.

“Keke does a great job with these girls in helping them in so many ways. She teaches them self love, how to treat others, how to help in the community, how to have fun and be a kid and how to survive everyday living. This program has just begun for Miss Keke. She is an amazing woman who has so much drive to help these young girls!”

—Alicia Simmons